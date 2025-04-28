Police caught up with a persistent illegal driver spotted in a cloned vehicle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police caught up with a persistent illegal driver who was spotted in a cloned vehicle over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, April 26, Humberside Police officers caught up with a male who is prolific in driving without insurance and whilst on a provisional licence in and around the Isle of Axholme.

A spokesman said: “The male is already awaiting his day in court for previous offences, and thought by cloning a vehicle, he would go undetected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eagle eyed officers became aware of a vehicle he was using late last week, and on Saturday, constables from our Kinetic Roads Crime Team caught up with the driver.

“The male will have his day in court this week for the previous offences, and will now be attending again in the future to explain why he continues to break the law.”