Police caught up with a persistent illegal driver spotted in a cloned vehicle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Saturday, April 26, Humberside Police officers caught up with a male who is prolific in driving without insurance and whilst on a provisional licence in and around the Isle of Axholme.
A spokesman said: “The male is already awaiting his day in court for previous offences, and thought by cloning a vehicle, he would go undetected.
“Eagle eyed officers became aware of a vehicle he was using late last week, and on Saturday, constables from our Kinetic Roads Crime Team caught up with the driver.
“The male will have his day in court this week for the previous offences, and will now be attending again in the future to explain why he continues to break the law.”