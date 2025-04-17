Police carry out drugs raids in Doncaster village following residents' concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have carried out drugs raids in a Doncaster village after nearby residents raised concerns.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team targeted houses in the Armthorpe area, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

A brief statement said: “On Monday 14 April, Doncaster East Neighbourhood team executed two warrants that had been issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers have been working hard in the area gathering intelligence and listening to local residents about activity they have been seeing.

Police carried out the raids in Armthorpe.

“This intelligence was then taken to a magistrate who authorised two warrants in the Armthorpe area.

“An address on Larch Drive and one on Beech Road were entered and thoroughly searched for drugs.

“Please continue to report any suspicious activity in your communities.

"This information helps us to understand what is happening on the streets, and create a plan to tackle it.”

Please report on 101. In the event of an emergency please contact 999.