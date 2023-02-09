Police carried out three warrants in Doncaster resulting in arrests and the seizure of a banned dog

On Tuesday, a 34-year-old man was arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered at a house on Beckett Road.

He was charged and has been remanded to prison until his next court appearance.

A second warrant was conducted on Barnby Dun Road, which led to a 27-year-old man being reported to court for possession of cannabis.

Another successful week for Doncaster Central NPT

Yesterday officers seized a dog, which is believed to be a banned breed, from a house on Smith Street, Balby. Enquiries are continuing in relation to this.

In a separate incident, a 36-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on Thorne Road on suspicion of burglary in the early hours of Monday morning.

He has since been charged with three offences of burglary, and 15 breaches of a Community Protection Notice, which relate to persistent begging and antisocial behaviour.