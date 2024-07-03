Police car and stolen vehicle collide during late night chase leaving two injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 11.02pm yesterday (Tuesday 2 July), police were involved in the authorised pursuit of a stolen white Kia Sportage, in Balby.

Officers and the Kia were involved in a collision, in which an officer and the driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries.

The Ambulance Service and Fire and Rescue attended the scene.

The Kia, which was reported stolen from Balby Road on Monday (1 July) was recovered at the scene.