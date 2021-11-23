Police called to reports of man threatening people with gun in Doncaster street

Officers swarmed into Stainforth last night following reports of a man threatening a group after damage was caused to a vehicle.

But police say that reports shared on social media were wrong and that the man was not armed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 8pm last night.

Police were called in over reports of a man threatening people with a gun.

"It was reported a group of people smashed the front windscreen and passenger side window to a vehicle parked in Oldfield Lane, Doncaster.

"A man has confronted the group and an altercation has taken place, with the man sustaining minor injuries to his leg. It was reported that the man had a gun.

“Officers attended and quickly established the man did not have a gun.

"The group had already left the scene when officers arrived.”