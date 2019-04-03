Police were called to a Doncaster street this morning after armed ‘gangs’ clashed, according to concerned residents.

They claim gang members clashed in St James Gardens, Balby, at around 3am.

A car was damaged during disorder in a Doncaster street this morning

One man who witnessed the violence in the cul-de-sac said those involved were armed with pickaxe handles, meat cleavers and samurai swords.

He said the men were fighting and ‘ramming cars’.

St James Gardens, Balby

He said a number of cars parked in the street were damaged during the incident and blood can be seen where violence flared.

The resident said a number of police officers remain in the street this morning.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.