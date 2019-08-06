Police called to Doncaster pub after reports of disturbance
Police were called to a landmark Doncaster pub after reports of a disturbance.
Officers were called to The Highwayman in Woodlands yesterday afternoon after a concerned motorist spotted a group of men outside the pub amid concerns of a disturbance.
But a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that when they attended at the Great North Road pub, there was no sign of trouble.
A spokesman said: “Just after 5pm on Monday 5 August, police received a report from a concerned passing motorist of a group of males outside the Highwayman public house on Great North Road and a possible disturbance.
“When officers arrived at the location there was no one present.
“Staff and customers at the pub were spoken to and no one had seen anything.”