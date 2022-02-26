Police called to Doncaster 'burglary' find drunk man trying to get into own home

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team were called out to the property in Adwick last night and revealed details on social media.

A spokesman said: “We attended a burglary in progress in Adwick but it turned out to be a rather intoxicated family member trying to gain access to the property believing that he lived there.”

Davies House officers also carried out a number of foot patrols in nearby Bentley between 8pm-2am due to recent burglaries in the area.

Police said they found an 'intoxicated' man, rather than a burglar.

A number of stop searches were conducted and members of the public engaged with to offer crime prevention advice and reassurance.

And officers also located a stolen moped in the Woodlands area which has been taken off of the road.