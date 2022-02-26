Police called to Doncaster 'burglary' find drunk man trying to get into own home

Police called to a Doncaster house after reports of a burglary were instead met with a drunk man trying to get into his own home.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 2:17 pm

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team were called out to the property in Adwick last night and revealed details on social media.

A spokesman said: “We attended a burglary in progress in Adwick but it turned out to be a rather intoxicated family member trying to gain access to the property believing that he lived there.”

Davies House officers also carried out a number of foot patrols in nearby Bentley between 8pm-2am due to recent burglaries in the area.

A number of stop searches were conducted and members of the public engaged with to offer crime prevention advice and reassurance.

And officers also located a stolen moped in the Woodlands area which has been taken off of the road.

Contact police on 101 with details of crime in your area.