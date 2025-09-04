Police called in to recovery yard to two suspect agricultural machines believed stolen

Following a request from Team 3 patrol colleagues at Epworth, the Rural Task Force attended a local recovery yard to examine two Agricultural farm machines seized in the Belton area on August 31.

One vehicle has been confirmed to be stolen with enquiries ongoing as to how this vehicle came to be in the area.

The second machine is suspected to be stolen and enquiries are ongoing with partner agencies to identify the true identity of the vehicle as it has had all the identifying marks removed.