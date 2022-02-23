Police called in over reports of 'body in suitcase' found in Doncaster street

Police were called in after reports of a ‘body’ being found in a suitcase in a Doncaster street.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:48 pm

Officers were called to Belmont Avenue, Balby last Thursday after the ‘weird shape’ case was discovered in an alleyway with hair wedged in the zip.

According to eyewitnesses, the case had been tied securely shut with wire and there were fears over what was inside once the hair was spotted.

However, it proved to be a false alarm, with officers discovering dozens of used drug syringes and a doll inside.

Police were called to Belmont Avenue in Balby.