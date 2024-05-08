Police called in after windows smashed at popular Doncaster restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yobs struck at Shimla in Church Street, Armthorpe over the Bank Holiday weekend – but the incident has failed to stop service.

A spokesperson said: “As many will have heard or seen, unfortunately our business experienced an incident where our windows were smashed.

"However we want to assure everyone that everything is under control and has been handled swiftly with the police.

Windows were smashed at Shimla in Armthorpe.

“The safety and security of our customers and staff are our top priorities - we are all shocked but thankfully no one was inside during the incident.

“We are working diligently to restore the damage and ensure a safe environment for everyone - buisness is running as usual!