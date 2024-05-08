Police called in after windows smashed at popular Doncaster restaurant

Police are investigating after windows were put through at a popular Doncaster restaurant – with bosses pledging business as usual following the attack.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th May 2024, 10:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yobs struck at Shimla in Church Street, Armthorpe over the Bank Holiday weekend – but the incident has failed to stop service.

A spokesperson said: “As many will have heard or seen, unfortunately our business experienced an incident where our windows were smashed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"However we want to assure everyone that everything is under control and has been handled swiftly with the police.

Windows were smashed at Shimla in Armthorpe.Windows were smashed at Shimla in Armthorpe.
Windows were smashed at Shimla in Armthorpe.

“The safety and security of our customers and staff are our top priorities - we are all shocked but thankfully no one was inside during the incident.

“We are working diligently to restore the damage and ensure a safe environment for everyone - buisness is running as usual!

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support, we appreciate all the well wishes and concern and look forward to seeing you all.”