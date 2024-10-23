Police called in after wellbeing group's Halloween pumpkins smashed up in Doncaster park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have been called in after a gang of children stole and smashed up Halloween pumpkins in a Doncaster park.

A dozen youngsters were spotted climbing over the fence at Wildlings and Wellbeing CIC Doncaster Community Forest School, a not for profit organisation, which helps people with their health and mental well being and is based at Wheatley’s Grove Park.

Detailing the raid on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, all 20 of the large pumpkins for our Friends of Grove Gardens event have been stolen and smashed up.

“Last night 12 school kids in uniform climbed over the fence, stole them all and proceeded to smash them up all over Grove Park

The pumpkins were smashed up in Grove Park.

“We have just spent the last hour picking them up.

“It is likely the kids are from Danum (Outwood Academy) so if you know who they are please let us know as the incident has been logged with SYP.”

Anyone with information can contact 07738 004691 or email [email protected]