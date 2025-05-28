Police called after reports of break-in at derelict Doncaster pub

By Darren Burke
Published 28th May 2025, 13:47 BST

Police were called following reports of a break-in at a derelict former pub in Doncaster.

Officers descended on the site of the Bull’s Head in Mexborough High Street yesterday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 4pm yesterday (Tuesday 27 May) to a report of a break-in at an abandoned building on High Street in Mexborough.

“Officers have attended the scene and confirmed following an inspection that no new damage has been caused to the building.”

