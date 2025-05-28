Police called after reports of break-in at derelict Doncaster pub
Police were called following reports of a break-in at a derelict former pub in Doncaster.
Officers descended on the site of the Bull’s Head in Mexborough High Street yesterday afternoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 4pm yesterday (Tuesday 27 May) to a report of a break-in at an abandoned building on High Street in Mexborough.
“Officers have attended the scene and confirmed following an inspection that no new damage has been caused to the building.”