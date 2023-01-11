Police call in horses to tackle crime across Doncaster
Police horse Bawtry and PH Woodthorpe are on patrol in the Woodlands area of Doncaster today (Wednesday, January 11) as part of a day of action to tackle the issues residents told officers that mattered to them.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “If you see them when you're out and about this afternoon, stop and have a chat with them - and their two-legged friends!”
