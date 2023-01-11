News you can trust since 1925
Police call in horses to tackle crime across Doncaster

Police horse Bawtry and PH Woodthorpe are on patrol in the Woodlands area of Doncaster today (Wednesday, January 11) as part of a day of action to tackle the issues residents told officers that mattered to them.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 1:10pm

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “If you see them when you're out and about this afternoon, stop and have a chat with them - and their two-legged friends!”

If you know of any criminal activity call 101, or in an emergency dial 999.

PH Bawtry and PH Woodthorpe on duty