Police call in CSI team after stolen car recovered from Doncaster car park
Police have called in a CSI team to carry out forensic tests on a stolen car found in a Doncaster town centre car park.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:58 pm
Officers from Doncaster Central Neihgbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicle yesterday.
A spokesman said: “Yesterday this vehicle was recovered from a car park on Chappell Drive, Doncaster.
"The vehicle had been stolen in a burglary on an industrial estate on April 2.
"The vehicle will be forensically checked by Crime Scene Investigation in order to identify the driver.”