Police call in CSI team after stolen car recovered from Doncaster car park

Police have called in a CSI team to carry out forensic tests on a stolen car found in a Doncaster town centre car park.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:58 pm

Officers from Doncaster Central Neihgbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicle yesterday.

A spokesman said: “Yesterday this vehicle was recovered from a car park on Chappell Drive, Doncaster.

"The vehicle had been stolen in a burglary on an industrial estate on April 2.

Police recovered the stolen car from Chappell Drive car park.

"The vehicle will be forensically checked by Crime Scene Investigation in order to identify the driver.”