Police bust open Doncaster drugs factory after finding 160 cannabis plants
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the raid in Sprotbrough last week under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Within the semi-detached property we located 160 cannabis plants being grown in three rooms and the loft.
"The electricity had also been bypassed and was made safe by Northern Power.
"As this was a semi-detached property the impact would have been unimaginable had there been a fire at the location.”
You can report drug crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre to report information in confidence without having to leave any of your details on 0800 555 111.