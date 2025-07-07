Police bust open Doncaster drugs factory after finding 160 cannabis plants

Police in Doncaster have cracked open another city drugs factory after finding 160 cannabis plants spread across a house.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the raid in Sprotbrough last week under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Within the semi-detached property we located 160 cannabis plants being grown in three rooms and the loft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The electricity had also been bypassed and was made safe by Northern Power.

Police found the cannabis plants in Sprotbrough.

"As this was a semi-detached property the impact would have been unimaginable had there been a fire at the location.”

You can report drug crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre to report information in confidence without having to leave any of your details on 0800 555 111.