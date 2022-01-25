Police break up gangs and seize drugs car in Doncaster anti-social behaviour clampdown

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team took to the streets of Conisbrough last week to tackle a number of problems in the area.

South Yorkshire Police issued a section 35 dispersal notice last Friday which saw three juveniles and what officers described as ‘the ring leader’ dispersed and ‘taken home early.”

Another group was dispersed later on in the evening following evidence gathering, a spokesman said.

Police have been tackling anti-social behaviour in Doncaster.

A stolen vehicle, believed to be used in drug dealing in the area, was also recovered while an E-scooter was also seized for road offences.

The spokesman added: “No reported anti social behaviour incidents due to our actions. Further targeted activity to follow.”