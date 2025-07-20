Police becoming increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Doncaster man
Police are appealing for your help to find missing Doncaster man Paul.
Paul, aged 39, was last seen today (20 July) at 9am in the Moorends area.
He is described as a white man, 6ft 2ins tall, with short mousey coloured hair. Paul is thought to be wearing a red Nike vest and shorts and may be driving a red Citroen C4 Grand Picasso.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Have you seen Paul? Do you know where he might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 327 of 20 July 2025 when you get in touch.