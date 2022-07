Kian, 15 was last seen at his home address in Intake on Thursday, July 14.

He is white and described as six foot, of medium build with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark jogging bottoms.

He is known to frequent Intake and the city centre.

Have you seen Kian?