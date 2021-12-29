Police attend Doncaster burglary and discover 60 cannabis plants

Police got more than they bargained for when they were called out to reports of a break-in over the weekend.

Officers were called at around 4am on Sunday, December 27, to reports of a burglary at an address in Urban Road in Hexthorpe.

Police attended the scene and discovered damage to a door consistent with a break-in.

Police found cannabis being cultivated

On searching the premises they discovered a suspected cannabis cultivation and around 60 plants were recovered.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

