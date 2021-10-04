Police arrest four after 1,000 cannabis plants found at old Doncaster club

Four people were arrested from the club after the raid on September 27 and were taken to Doncaster College Road Police station, where they were interviewed and have been remanded in custody pending a court appearance in connection with the production of cannabis.

On the 6th September we were called by colleagues who were investigation an issue with fly tipping on the outskirts of Armthorpe.

While they were patrolling, they came across an area where cannabis was being grown outdoors.

Insp Alison Carr

We dug up and recovered the plants. If anyone has any information about this, please contact my team. We have an ongoing investigation in to this matter.

On 14th September we held a day of engagement in Armthorpe.

Along with our partner agencies, we completed speeding operations in a number of locations around Armthorpe and recovered one vehicle after checks showed the driver did not have insurance.

We held a joint engagement stand/”pop up” police station, providing people an opportunity to come and talk to us or our partners about the issues concerning them.

We executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act on Fothergill Drive and one person has been interviewed about possession of a small amount of class B drugs.

Over the last few weeks, we have held face to face community engagement events in Thorne & Moorends and in Armthorpe.

I will be advertising the date of one to be held in Askern very soon.

It has been nice to meet some of you in person, where you have had the opportunity to meet me and some of my team and discuss the issues in your local area.

People living in all parts of Doncaster East as invited to attend any of these meetings.

One of the main issues raised during these meeting and our on line question and answer sessions is speeding vehicles.

We have been conducting speeding operations at a number of the locations discussed.