Police arrest drunk man on plane at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Officers were called to arrest a disruptive passenger at Doncaster airport.

Doncaster Central Policing team posted about the incident on social media.

A spokesman said: “This morning officers have responded to Doncaster airport to reports of a disruptive passenger on an inbound flight.

“A 48 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk onboard an aircraft, and has been successfully checked into police custody.