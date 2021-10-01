Police arrest drunk man on plane at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Police have arrested a man on board an incoming flight at Doncaster airport today

By Kev Rogers
Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:41 pm
Officers were called to arrest a disruptive passenger at Doncaster airport.

Doncaster Central Policing team posted about the incident on social media.

A spokesman said: “This morning officers have responded to Doncaster airport to reports of a disruptive passenger on an inbound flight.

“A 48 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk onboard an aircraft, and has been successfully checked into police custody.

“He will be processed later today after he has had chance to sober up.”