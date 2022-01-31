Police arrest Doncaster man wanted on weapons offences during swoop

Six arrests – including that of a wanted man who had failed to attend a court date – were among the big successes as Operation Scorpion turned its sights on the Rotherham district on Wednesday (26 January).

The wanted man, aged 29 and from Doncaster, was located and arrested having failed to attend Doncaster Magistrates Court on 2 November 2021 in relation to traffic offences and again failing to attend Sheffield Crown Court on 13 January in relation to weapons offences.

South Yorkshire Police announced the one day Operation Scorpion sting last Wednesday, aiming to target drug and car crime and anti-social behaviour across Rotherham and areas around Barnsley.

Police arrest Doncaster man in Operation Scorpion.

It follows a similar operation in Doncaster the week before.

Officers from a number of different units were brought together for the blitz.

Field Intelligence Officer Tim Scothern, from the force’s Specialist Crime Services unit, said: “This was, again, a very successful day of action.

“Special thanks must go to all the District officers who took part with OSU. Joining up resources in this manner to tackle specified issues really helps to achieve the district’s goals and tackle issues raised by communities as those they want tackled.

“We prioritised detection and disruption of criminal behaviour, and showed the communities through high visibility policing that we continue to sustain public protection and deny criminals the use of the roads.

“We are very happy with the results obtained and hopefully this will send out a message to those undertaking organised criminal activity that you are not safe and we will continue to hunt you down and disrupt your actions, bringing you to justice.”

A man linked to the supply of drugs in the town was stopped in a silver Volkswagen Golf on Mangham Road. The 22-year-old from Rotherham was searched and arrested after being found in possession of drugs of both Class A and Class B.

Officers were also alerted to a black Ford Fiesta which failed to stop when it noticed their presence in the Swaithe and Stairfoot areas of Barnsley . After striking a curb, the vehicle was abandoned. Both the driver, a 24-year-old man from Barnsley, and a passenger, a 27-year-old man from Barnsley, were detained for being in possession of a drug of Class B. The vehicle was also an outstanding stolen vehicle from Sheffield and inside it was a quantity of cannabis and items used for going equipped for the theft of motor vehicles.

Warrants were also executed on Cranworth Road, Bethal Road and Meadowhall Road, with cannabis growing equipment found at the first property, a cannabis grow at the second and a stolen vehicle which was being dismantled at the third.

While the last property was being searched, a black Audi A3 was found abandoned shortly after fleeing when spotting a police vehicle near that property and was recovered after being suspected of being involved in a series of residential burglaries.

A stolen Hyundai I30N on cloned plates was also found and recovered as part of the operation. Seven vehicles, including three stolen, were recovered as part of the operation at a value of £94,000.