Police arrest 11 in clampdown on Doncaster burglaries

Due to this increase, these areas are directed patrol areas for officers working in Doncaster and in particular officers working in the East of Doncaster.

This means, when officers are not processing prisoners, attending incidents and not completing paperwork, they are patrolling in this area.

This will be on foot patrol, in marked cars and sometimes in unmarked vehicles.

Inspector Alison Carr

We work very closely with CID to look at possible suspects and patterns to the crimes being committed.

Over the last few weeks, 11 people have been arrested in connection with burglaries and vehicle crime in these areas. We have additional force resources supporting our patrols.

On Wednesday December 1 we conducted a speed operation around Thorne and Moorends.

There were two Traffic Offence Reports (TORS) issued, four people breathalysed, a vehicle seized on Coulman Street for No Insurance/Driving Licence and 14 vehicles stopped and advised on their speed and an advisory on low tyre tread.

On 13th December officers were in Armthorpe carrying out a Christmas Road Traffic operation. This included a speeding monitoring operation on Nutwell Lane, visiting schools at the end of the school day advising vehicle owners in relation to ongoing parking issues. While we were on patrol , we also recovered a mini, it was on false plates and is linked to a number of crimes in the area. We are waiting the outcome of the CSI examination.

At the beginning of December 2021, PC Ryan Mosley joined our team. Ryan will be covering Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall.

He will also be assisting PC Whitworth to cover Stainforth. Ryan is an experienced officer and worked with colleagues on the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Team before moving across to the East Neighbourhood Team. Before becoming a police officer, Ryan was a PCSO. Ryan is a welcome addition to our team.