Derbyshire Constabulary are asking for your help to trace a man who they would like to speak to about an allegation of burglary in Renishaw.

Dylan O’Sullivan has links to Renishaw and the South Yorkshire area.

Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to get in contact using any of the below methods and quote reference 23*756779:

• Website – There is a crime reporting tools on: https://orlo.uk/NiCWk

Police are still trying to trace Dylan O’Sullivan, who has links to South Yorkshire.

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/KympQ