Police are concerned for the safety of missing Rebecca

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing woman and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Rebecca was reported missing from the Bircotes area, having last been seen Friday 17th January 2025 around 10pm.

Rebecca is described as 5ft 11in tall, slim build with shoulder length black hair.

She was last seen wearing all black clothing, a black coat with fur hood and white Nike trainers.

If you have seen Rebecca or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 823 of 17th January 2025.