Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Daniel missing in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Daniel.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

Daniel, age 35, was last seen on Friday morning (20 April) in the city centre.

He is white and described as 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short mousey blonde hair and blue/green eyes. He was last seeing wearing a black Harrington jacket, jeans, Reebok Classics trainers. He also usually wears a cap.

Daniel is also known to have connections to the Barnsley area as well as Doncaster.

Have you seen Daniel?Have you seen Daniel?
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Daniel's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 652 of 25 April 2023 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/