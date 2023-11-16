Police are becoming increasingly concerned about James missing in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find James.

James, aged 38, was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) on the Manor Estate in the Toll Bar area.

He is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, with black hair which he wears in a ponytail. He also has a neck tattoo and was last seen wearing a black and grey North Face coat, grey joggers and Nike trainers.