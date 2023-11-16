News you can trust since 1925
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about James missing in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find James.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT
James, aged 38, was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) on the Manor Estate in the Toll Bar area.

He is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, with black hair which he wears in a ponytail. He also has a neck tattoo and was last seen wearing a black and grey North Face coat, grey joggers and Nike trainers.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for James' welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.