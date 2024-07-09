Police appealing for help to find missing man Zahid, 55
Can you help Humberside Police find missing 55-year old Zahid?
Zahid was last seen around 4pm on Monday, July 8, in Westwoodside.
He is described as 5ft 10, large build, dark grey hair and beard.
He was wearing a navy blue shirt, denim jeans, dark brown blazer and black shoes.
Zahid, or anyone who thinks they can help police locate him, is asked to call 101 quoting log 565 of 08/07/2024.