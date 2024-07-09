Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Can you help Humberside Police find missing 55-year old Zahid?

Zahid was last seen around 4pm on Monday, July 8, in Westwoodside.

He is described as 5ft 10, large build, dark grey hair and beard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was wearing a navy blue shirt, denim jeans, dark brown blazer and black shoes.