Police appeal to trace missing Doncaster man

Andrew, 41, was last seen in Buckingham Road, Conisbrough at 4.35am today (Wednesday 27 October)

Andrew is white and described as being 5ft 9ins tall, slim with light hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with light blue stripes, a grey zip-up hoodie with pockets, grey joggers and dark Nike trainers.

Have you seen him? Any sightings can be reported through 101 quoting incident number 102 of 27 October.