Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following a reported arson at a shop in the Mexborough area of Doncaster.

Around 9.14pm on 17 May, it is reported that a group of people used an accelerant to set alight a bin at the back of a shop in High Street.

No injuries were reported but the fire destroyed the bin and caused some damage to the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation was launched and enquiries have been ongoing to identify the people responsible.

Police appeal to find three young men and three young women in connection with a Doncaster arson attack.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward and we are keen to identify six young people who they believe may be able to help with enquiries.

PC Lizzie Rocher, who is the officer in charge of this case, said: "We are keen to identify three young men and three young women who were in the area at the time of this incident and may be able to help us with our ongoing investigation into this alleged arson.

"They are all described as white, with the three women believed to be around 5ft 5ins tall. The men are described as being over 6ft tall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of the women is described as having white and purple hair, another has blonde hair and the other has long brown hair. One of the men is described as having dark brown hair.

"Five of the group are described as being of a slim build, with one of the women described as being of a large build. They are all believed to be in their late teens to early 20s.

"The fire caused a considerable amount of damage to a local business and we are keen to bring the perpetrators of this alleged arson attack to justice.

"If anyone has any information, no matter how small, please contact us on 101, quoting investigation number 14/93589/24."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also submit information online via the portal https://orlo.uk/MNFvv