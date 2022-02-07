Police appeal to find man in connection to Doncaster sexual assault

It is reported that at about 12.30am on Sunday 14 November, 2021, a woman met a man on Scot Lane. The man led the victim down Scot Lane and into an alleyway, where a sexual assault is alleged to have taken place.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

He is described as being aged in his late 40s and of medium build, with grey curly hair and a grey goatee-style beard.

Police want to trace this man following an alleged sexual assault in Doncaster.