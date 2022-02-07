Police appeal to find man in connection to Doncaster sexual assault
Officers in Doncaster have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the town.
It is reported that at about 12.30am on Sunday 14 November, 2021, a woman met a man on Scot Lane. The man led the victim down Scot Lane and into an alleyway, where a sexual assault is alleged to have taken place.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
He is described as being aged in his late 40s and of medium build, with grey curly hair and a grey goatee-style beard.
If you have any information, contact 101. or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.