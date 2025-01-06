Police appeal for witnesses following the death of a woman after a car collided with two pedestrians.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses following the death of a woman after a car collided with two pedestrians.

It is reported that a blue Mini Cooper was travelling along East Lound Road, Owston Ferry, at around 10am on Thursday December 12, before colliding with two women who were walking on the path.

A 75-year-old woman was taken to hospital to receive treatment where she remained in a critical condition for over three weeks.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals, she died as a result of her injuries on Saturday, January 4. Another woman, aged 77, was also treated at hospital for serious injuries.

A 76-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and careless driving causing serious injury.

He has since been released under investigation.

If anyone has any information or has CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time the collision occurred, please call Humberside Police on 101 quoting crime reference 24*176080 of 12 December.