Police are appealing for dashcam and witnesses after a Doncaster road traffic collision.

Yesterday (Tuesday 2 July) at 8.42am, officers were called to reports of a collision at the junction of Melton Road and Thorpe Lane, in Sprotbrough.

It is reported that a red Toyota Yaris and a pedestrian, a nine-year-old boy, were involved in the collision.

Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The junction of Melton Road and Thorpe Lane, in Sprotbrough. where the collision took place.

The driver of the Toyota remained on the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

A road closure was in place for a period of time while officers conducted their work

Police are now asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who was in the area and has dashcam footage that could assist officers in their investigation to come forward.

You can get in touch by calling 101. Please quote incident number 169 of 2 July 2024 when you get in touch.