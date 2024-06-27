Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following reports of a firearms discharge and criminal damage in Doncaster last night (26 June).

At 11.39pm on Wednesday officers responded to reports of shots being fired at Wilberforce Road.

It is suspected that a firearm was discharged from a vehicle causing damage to another vehicle.

Five men are also alleged to have broken into, and caused criminal damage to, a property on the same street.

Police appeal for witnesses after gunshots in Doncaster village.

Officers attended the scene and have recovered two vehicles, a white Audi, and what is believed to be a black Volkswagen.

Increased patrols are taking place in the local area today and over the coming days, and residents are encouraged to speak to officers if they have any concerns.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Joe Hackworthy said: “We will not tolerate offenders using firearms to wreak havoc on our community.

“It is imperative that those responsible for the recent firearms incidents in Doncaster are located and brought to justice before someone is seriously hurt.

“Anyone with any information concerning the alleged discharge or the act of criminal damage on Wilberforce Road is urged to speak to us.”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1237 of 26 June 2024 when you get in touch.

You can contact police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime