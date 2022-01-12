Police appeal for missing teenager Sky

Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing teenager, Sky, to get in touch.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 10:24 am

The 17-year-old was last seen in Dunscroft at 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 11).

Sky is white, and described as slim, 5ft 2ins tall and with blue coloured hair in a block fringe style.

A spokesman said: “Sky is pictured but without the distinctive blue hair, we appreciate that this image is not the best quality and we are working to get a more up-to-date one.”

She was last seen wearing a black and purple coloured puffer jacker and black leggings.

It is believed Sky may have travelled by public transport to the south of England or Norfolk

If you see her, or know where she is staying, please call 101 quoting incident 762 of Tuesday 11 January.

*If someone you know has gone missing and you believe there is an immediate danger to them, you, or someone else, then you should always call 999, or 101.

