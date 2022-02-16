Police appeal for information after man suffered head injuries after shots fired in Doncaster
Officers in Doncaster are appealing for information following a firearms discharge over the weekend in the Armthorpe area.
It is reported on Sunday, February 13, just after 11pm, a firearm was discharged at a property on Beech Road, causing damage to the windows and doors leaving one man inside the property with minor injuries.
Officers believe this is a targeted incident at this time but enquiries are continuing and officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Temporary Detective Inspector Lee Szedzielarz from Doncaster CID, said: "We know how worrying these incidents are for the local community and the wider community across Doncaster, I want to reassure you that our investigation into what happened is continuing at pace.
"Officers are carrying out additional patrols to provide you with reassurance. If you see our officers, please do speak to them. They are there to help and support you.“I’d also like to encourage anyone with information to come forward and report to police. No matter how small you think your information is, it could prove vital in our investigation.“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you know who might be involved?“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 1024 of 13 February.”Alternatively, anyone with any information ou can stay completely anonymous if they wish by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.