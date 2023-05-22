Police appeal for information after seizing 'suspicious' van from Doncaster street
Police have appealed for information after seizing a suspicious van from a Doncaster street.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:44 BST
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team moved in after local residents reported the van being parked in Bentley for a week.
Officers found it to be on cloned plates with the vehicle being stolen from Lincolnshire in December. It has now been recovered for forensic testing to identify the driver.
Anyone with information about users of the vehicle please contact police on 101 quoting incident 1074 19/5.