Police appeal for help to find missing Doncaster teen
Police are appealing for public’s help to find a teenage girl from Doncaster who has been missing since Saturday morning.
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 3:14 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 3:14 pm
Chloe, 15 was last seen leaving her home address in Hexthorpe, Doncaster today (March 26), around 11am.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 376 of 26 March 2022.
Please visit South Yorkshire Police’s picture gallery here for more information about other cases of missing persons in the county.