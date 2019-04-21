Police appeal for help to find missing 70-year-old from Doncaster

Police have appealed for help to find a missing 70-year-old from Doncaster, who disappeared in the early hours of this morning.

Terry Harhoff left home at around 3am today and was last seen on CCTV walking towards Cleveland Street, close to Doncaster town centre. It is not known where he went from there.

Terry Harhoff

He is approximately 5ft10, slim, with short fair hair and stubble, and was wearing dark trousers, a maroon round neck jumper, a short black jacket and beige/brown shoes.

Police described Terry's disappearance as 'very out of character' and said his family were growing 'increasingly concerned' for his welfare.

If you think you may know where Terry is, please call police on 101, quoting the incident number 237 of April 21.