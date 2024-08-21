Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Keadby yesterday morning (Tuesday 20 August).

Officers were called at 8.20am to reports that a car and cyclist were involved in a collision near to junction 1 on Keadby Road.

The cyclist was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for serious injuries.

If you have information that may assist with the investigation, dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the area around the time of the incident, please phone101 quoting log 96 of 20 August.