Police appeal following fatal incident on M62 where a motorcyclist, 56, collided with central reservation barrier
It is reported at around 2.40pm, upon entering the M62 eastbound at the junction with the M18, the rider of an orange and white KTM motorcycle was in a collision with a central reservation barrier.
Emergency services attended, however the motorcycle rider, a 56-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist trained officers at this time.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or dashcam footage, that may assist our enquiries to please contact our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 284 of 26 September 2025.”