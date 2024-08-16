Police appeal: Dashcam sought in search for missing Joseph

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:13 BST
Police are appealing for your help to find missing Joseph.

Joseph, aged 33, is missing from the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield, and was last seen on Rainbow Avenue at the junction with Delves Avenue, at 7.20am on Thursday 15 August.

Joseph is white, 5ft 9ins tall with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy Adidas raincoat, grey hoodie, white t-shirt, black shorts and a black cap.

He is a keen walker and is known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, Poolsbrook country park, Rother Valley, the Carbrook estate, and the Trans Pennine Trail.

Officers are searching for Joseph, and they are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the A57 from the morning of 15 August that features Joseph, or any information that could be helpful, to come forward.

You can submit dashcam footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-dashcam-sought-in-search-for-missing-joseph or pass information through the online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 399 of 15 August 2024 when you get in touch.