Police appeal after £100,000 worth of metal stolen from water works near Doncaster
Police are appealing for information after £100,000 worth of metal was stolen from a water works near Doncaster.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 6:37 am
Humberside Police say the theft took place in East Cowick between 4pm on 11 November and 7.30am on 12 November.
Entry was gained to a water pumping station on Snaith Road and a large number of manhole covers and cabling were stolen.
If you have any information regarding this incident, or have been offered similar items as scrap metal, contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 16/111847/21.