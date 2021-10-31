Police appeal after man found with serious injuries in Doncaster

Police were called at around 3am on 19 October to reports of a concern for safety for a man in Thorne Road, Doncaster.

Police attended the scene and discovered a man in his 30s with a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital via ambulance. His injuries are not believed life-threatening.

Thorne road was closed after the assault. Photo: Daniel Bellamy.

Officers believe his injuries to be the result of an assault.

An investigation has been launched and officers are keen to speak to anyone with information about what happened.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you think you may have dashcam footage?

If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 80 of 19 October.