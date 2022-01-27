Police appeal after car stolen in Doncaster found in Sheffield with false plates

Officers from Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team have now seized the Nissan Navara, which they believe may have been used in criminal activity in recent days.

The car was found in the Parson Cross area of the city – and cops want to hear from anyone who may know about the vehicle’s movements.

A spokesman said: “The team are very interested in the activity of this vehicle which has recently been driven on fraudulent registration plates within our area.

The stolen Nissan was recovered in Sheffield.

"The Nissan Navara, stolen from Doncaster, is now in our possession and out of criminal hands.

"It will be forensically examined, and we request that any information with regards to recent activity should be passed to PC Simon Morfitt on 07584113573.”