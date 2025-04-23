Police and trading standards raid shops after reports of illicit cigarettes, oversized illegal vapes and selling to underage children

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police and trading standards raided two shops today (Wednesday, April 23) after reports of illicit cigarettes, oversized illegal vapes and selling to underage children.

Epworth Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a joint visit with Trading Standards this afternoon at two commercial premises on Epworth High Street.

This was in relation to concerns raised by members of the public in relation to illicit cigarettes, oversized illegal vapes and reports the vapes were being dealt to underage youths in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman asid: “Initially the goods weren't giving themselves up, but after thorough searches were conducted between both premises, the below items were found well hidden, consisting of all the items alleged to be dealt from within. These items will now be sent for destruction.

“Overall, a good result and good disruption, and we will be following up with further checks in the future.

“Please continue to raise your concerns to us, we WILL listen and we WILL act.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice