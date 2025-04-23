Police and trading standards raid shops after reports of illicit cigarettes, oversized illegal vapes and selling to underage children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police and trading standards raided two shops today (Wednesday, April 23) after reports of illicit cigarettes, oversized illegal vapes and selling to underage children.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Epworth Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a joint visit with Trading Standards this afternoon at two commercial premises on Epworth High Street.

This was in relation to concerns raised by members of the public in relation to illicit cigarettes, oversized illegal vapes and reports the vapes were being dealt to underage youths in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman asid: “Initially the goods weren't giving themselves up, but after thorough searches were conducted between both premises, the below items were found well hidden, consisting of all the items alleged to be dealt from within. These items will now be sent for destruction.

“Overall, a good result and good disruption, and we will be following up with further checks in the future.

“Please continue to raise your concerns to us, we WILL listen and we WILL act.”