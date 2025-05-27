Police and paramedics at scene after man injured in Doncaster street incident

Police and paramedics were called to a Doncaster street after a man suffered injuries to his neck and hands in an emergency incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers were called at the weekend and said: “At 3.10pm on Saturday we received reports of an injured man on Maple Road, in Mexborough, Doncaster.

“Officers attended and spoke to the man who had superficial cuts to his hand and neck.

“The investigation has been closed after the man did not support a prosecution.”