Police and helicopter in hunt for wanted man seen in Doncaster village - he remains at large.

Police and the police helicopter were out today in the hunt for a wanted man who was reported to have been seen in a Doncaster village.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Today (Wednesday 21 May) at 11.06am, we received a report of a sighting of a wanted man in Bawtry Road, Tickhill.

“Officers responded and, with help from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), conducted a search of the surrounding area.

“The man was not located.”

A spokesman for the NPAS added: “At 1350hrs on Wednesday 21 May 2025, the NPAS Carr Gate police helicopter crew was deployed to the Bawtry Road area of Tickhill to assist South Yorkshire Police with an incident. Total flying time was 49 minutes.”