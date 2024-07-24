Police and council work together to tackle major speeding problem in a Doncaster village
The parish council is working collaboratively with Doncaster East Neighbourhood team and DMBC Stronger Communities Team to deter speeding vehicles in the village.
Over the next few weeks most of the residents in Armthorpe will be provided with a slow-down sticker for their wheelie bin.
A police spokesman said: “No, this is not asking your wheelie bin to slow down, it is for the passing vehicles who will hopefully see the message and take the appropriate action.
“Please display the stickers on your bin, and help spread the message that speeding vehicles are not welcome in the village of Armthorpe.”