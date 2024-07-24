Police and council work together to tackle major speeding problem in a Doncaster village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armthorpe Parish Council has been working hard to tackle the most common issue in the area – speeding vehicles.

The parish council is working collaboratively with Doncaster East Neighbourhood team and DMBC Stronger Communities Team to deter speeding vehicles in the village.

Over the next few weeks most of the residents in Armthorpe will be provided with a slow-down sticker for their wheelie bin.

A police spokesman said: “No, this is not asking your wheelie bin to slow down, it is for the passing vehicles who will hopefully see the message and take the appropriate action.